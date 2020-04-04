Closings and Delays
Drier weekend expected after ocean storm brings rain to western Massachusetts

Weather News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has been dealing with some wet and breezy weather recently.

It was a fairly unusual ocean storm that has been bringing rain and wind to New England over the last couple of days.

The storm moved off the North Carolina coast on Wednesday and instead of moving out to sea. It then moved back in toward the New England coast and intensified into a powerful ocean storm bringing heavy rain and very gusty winds especially to Cape Cod and the Islands. Rain bands from the storm moved from east to west.

The storm will gradually move away Thursday night and drier weather will move in for the weekend.

