CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow is coming down steadily Friday morning, as western Massachusetts is in the midst of another winter storm.

The flakes began flying after midnight, and there were about 2″ of snow on the ground in Chicopee by 6:00 A.M., with the rate of snowfall having picked-up to about 1″ per hour by that point.

All this snow is making for difficult driving conditions. AAA says that on average, winter storms and poor driving conditions play a factor in more than 2,000 road deaths each winter.

Some tips to avoid a potentially dangerous situation- AAA advises you:

Stay home if you can

Accelerate slowly if you do have to drive

Increase the distance between yourself and other drivers on the road

Friday morning, drivers were taking it slow, particularly on curves, and around stop signs, traffic lights, and turns.