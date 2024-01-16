CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow made its way back to western Massachusetts Tuesday morning.

Right now, some snow flurries are coming down so it’s not too bad at the moment. As you can see, the roads are still wet and there is a light coat of snow on the roads.

Even though there’s not that much snow, it is still going to be slippery during your morning commute. It is below 32 degrees out, so there is a possibility of ice forming and we want to avoid accidents.

AAA reports that Winter storms, bad weather, and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter. So, when you are out there on Tuesday, you may want to leave early to give yourself time to get to your destination, slow down, and go even slower when making those turns.

Safety experts also recommend that drivers stay alert and keep a distance from other vehicles. Before we get some heavier snow, you may want to get those tires checked and make sure they are ready to go for the winter weather.