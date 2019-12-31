Driving safely during ice storms

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – While its mostly rain in the Pioneer Valley, ice is making it dangerous for some towns in the hills.

22News visited Westhampton, which was one of the towns that were hit the hardest with accumulating ice.

More than a quarter-inch of ice could be seen on many tree branches, causing them to hang low and even snapping in half. Falling power lines are also a concern as the weight of the ice causes them to come down.

Easthampton Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Henneman gave 22News some suggestions if you needed to drive in the dangerous, icy conditions.

Make sure you have plenty of gas in your car before going out to drive

Keep warm blankets in your car in case you are unable to get back inside

Have water and food supplies prepared

Eversource was reporting a handful of power outages in western Hampshire County on Monday. There were hundreds reported in Berkshire County.