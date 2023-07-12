TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent drone photos and video above the Turners Falls bridge that crosses the Connecticut River.

Stephen Tremblay captured the images and video on Wednesday of the unique footage as the flood warning remains in effect until late Wednesday evening for minor flooding of the Connecticut River in Montague.

Photos sent to 22News from Stephen Tremblay

At 31 feet, flooding of low-lying areas outside of the levee protection is likely from Greenfield through Hatfield.

As of 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the stage was at 31.3 feet. The flood stage is 28 feet.

The maximum river stage was 32.4 feet. This crest compares to a previous crest of 31.3 feet on 04/13/1947.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 23.6 feet early Saturday morning.