Drop in emissions during pandemic not enough to slow down climate change

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Even with emissions lowering during the pandemic in the short-term, greenhouse gas concentrations are still rising: the primary cause behind our changing climate.

Climate Central explains this situation in an easy-to-understand analogy: Earth is like a plugged-up bathtub. Just because the flow is slowing, doesn’t mean the tub will stop filling.

Nitrogen dioxide, a different air pollutant that comes from the burning of fossil fuels for things like transportation and the generation of electricity, dropped notably in March as less cars took the roads as the coronavirus pandemic continues, according to NASA.

But carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas, stays in the atmosphere for hundreds to thousands of years, while the other air pollutants go much sooner. Carbon dioxide naturally peaks this month every year.

And once again, this year’s peak will be the highest in human history. Since carbon dioxide is a heat-trapping gas, this is the biggest driver behind climate change. The first three-month period of 2020 was the second-warmest on record.

While carbon dioxide emissions will drop this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns this has had no effect on the overall concentration yet, since carbon dioxide net emissions must drop to zero before the concentration goes back down.

According to Climate Central, the last time carbon dioxide emissions were as high as the peak last year, trees grew near the South Pole and sea levels were 50 to 80 feet higher than today.