SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is in severe drought and local farms are feeling the impact.

High temperatures, low soil moisture, and increased operating costs are some of the factors affecting farmers this year. 22News spoke to Joe Calabrese of Calabrese Farms in Southwick who told us his plants really need more rain.

“Rain definitely does help on almost everything obviously takes the stress off the plant. When it’s over 95 degrees to 100 the plant is wilting all day and that’s putting a lot of stress on the plant. Getting a shower every other day or every now and then at least a couple of times a week takes the stress off the plant and produces a better quality produce.” Joe Calabrese, Farm Manager at Calabrese Farms

The newest drought data from Massachusetts has most of the state in a level 3, critical drought.

