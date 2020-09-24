Drought conditions are continuing into fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All summer long we experienced very dry conditions across western Massachusetts. Lawns turned yellow and brown and fields became dry and dusty.

“Since there hasn’t been a lot of rain, like my mom the other day, she bought flowers and the next day they were dead. They were dry because it’s getting no moisture from no where,” said Shaeena Reyes of Springfield.

The drought conditions have gotten much worse over parts of western Massachusetts. The Connecticut River in Springfield is running very low. There is even large sand bar that extends out into the middle of the river.

According to the latest U.S. drought monitor, most of Hampshire and Franklin Counties are in the moderate drought category, most of Hampden County continues to be in the severe drought category but now Agawam and Longmeadow have been put in the extreme drought category.

At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee they have only reported measurable rainfall on three days this month and so far this year they are reporting a rainfall deficit of just over 4 inches of rain.