SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Driving up I-91, you’ll see an incredibly early sign of fall: yellow leaves.

“Highways where you have the traffic, the exhaust, those areas too, it’s a bit warmer because of the cars, [the trees] tend to become more stressed,” said 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko.

So what that means for the fall foliage season as a whole? It’s too soon to tell.

“If we get a decent amount of rain between now and the next couple weeks, that may help things,” said Strzempko. “Also it depends on the conditions we have at night. If we get nice cool nights when temperatures don’t get down around freezing, that causes the colors to become a little bit better.”

Tom Bashista is a fourth generation farmer at Bashista Orchards in Southampton. He said while the leaves are changing color sooner, it’s actually cooler weather that draws in tourists.

“Once you get a cool night, people start thinking apples and it’s time to go picking,” Tom said.

While the fall foliage season is starting early, apple season is on time.

“Apple picking for pick-your-own should be through most of September but depends on how much of a crowd we have, depends on how long we can offer it,” Bashista said.

Tom said the drought has impacted the size of fruit this season, but the flavor is still good this year. However if the leaves fall too soon, that could impact the color of the apples.