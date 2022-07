(WWLP) – It has been, overall, another dry week across western Massachusetts. And the rain we saw last week didn’t help the drought by too much.

Taking a look at the current drought for Saturday, July 9th, most of southern New England is under a dry or moderate drought.

In western Massachusetts, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties are all in a moderate drought stage, even extending into Berkshire county.

As for the rest of the week our only rain chances are Tuesday evening.