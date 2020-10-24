Drought conditions improving in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The United States drought monitor is updated weekly every Thursday. The latest update shows a significant improvement in the drought conditions in western Massachusetts.

The weeks before this, there were extreme drought conditions in Hampden County, but this week that has been improved to just moderate drought conditions in the northern half of the county, and severe drought conditions in the southern half of the county. Most of Franklin and Hampshire counties are now just experiencing moderate drought conditions, and most of Berkshire County is drought-free, with just abnormally dry conditions.

That improvement is due to the significant increase in rainfall in October, with Chicopee now having more rainfall than the October monthly average. And we still have plenty of rain chances in the last week of the month, so more improvement in the drought is likely.