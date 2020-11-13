Drought conditions improving in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Not much has changed from last week but things are still a lot better than they were this past summer.

During the summer, parts of western Massachusetts were experiencing severe and even extreme drought conditions but the rain and even snow we picked up last month really put a dent in the drought.

During the month of October, we picked up six inches of rain giving us a surplus of almost 2.5″ inches. According to the latest U.S. drought monitor, which remains unchanged from last week, most of western Massachusetts is now in the “abnormally dry” category with parts of eastern Hampden and Franklin Counties in the “moderate drought” category.

Most of Berkshire County is back to normal. So far, for the month of November, we’ve picked up just over a half an inch of rain and have a deficit of around 3/4″ of an inch of rain.

So the rain western Massachusetts received Wednesday and Thursday is beneficial.