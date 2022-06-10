CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some wet weather this week we saw lots of sunshine Friday.

Well we did see some rain this week but the latest U.S. Drought Monitor that just came out shows all of Hampden, Hampshire and most of Franklin Counties and a little bit of Berkshire County, considered to be abnormally dry. We have been dealing with dry conditions despite the fact we have seen some rain.

The eastern part of the state, Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut are seeing moderate drought conditions.

Some western Massachusetts cities and towns have instituted mandatory water restrictions. They include Northampton, Shelburne and Southwick. Now it important to note that the latest U.S. Drought Monitor does not take into account the rain we just picked up earlier this week so we will have to see how that affects next week’s report.