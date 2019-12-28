Dry stretch to end ahead of rain, freezing rain Sunday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The beginning of December kicked off with a bang, a major winter snowstorm in western Massachusetts.

Springfield was dumped under 18 inches of snow. Some areas in the Western Hills got over two feet over the course of three days. However, recently, we’ve been a lot drier.

In fact, we haven’t seen snow since December 17th, when Chicopee saw just 1.2 inches at the Westover Air Reserve Base. Before that was just over an inch on December 11.

Let’s talk about why we’ve been so dry and mild.

First, the jet stream is situated in such a way it’s dragging in warmer air from the southwest. On top of that, high pressure is drying out the skies, leading to a lack of snow, and the sunny skies have been helping warm us further. We get the opposite when we have low pressure around.

However, we are tracking significant changes Sunday night into Monday morning with the return of rain and freezing rain, which will create significant impacts during the Monday morning commute.