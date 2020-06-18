Dry weather continues for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As you know by now for the past several weeks we’ve had unusually dry conditions here in western Massachusetts. While most of our reservoirs are in good shape, significantly wet weather does not appear on the horizon.

What we look at to figure out why we’ve been so dry is the jet stream, which is an area of strong winds high in the sky. The jet stream helps to guide storm systems. You’d want to be near the jet stream for a good change of wet weather.

An area of low pressure develops to give us better rain chances. The closest area of low pressure has been sitting to our southwest for several days now and not moving much. This is known as a cutoff low pressure storm system, because it’s not getting pushed along by the jet stream it’s stuck in the middle bringing rain southwest of us and won’t bring us significant rain chances.

This weather pattern is known as a split jet stream. The jet stream dips out west and then splits into two. One heads way north and the other dips well to our south so we are stuck here in the middle and staying dry with no significant changes to that anytime soon.

Our best chances for wet weather is for pop up showers and storms.