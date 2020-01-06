Early December snowstorm the most we’ve seen so far this winter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – So far this winter, we’ve experienced some wild weather swings.

Yes, the weather has been particularly interesting, we got one huge snowstorm, and then we’ve been pretty quiet. But that one storm at the beginning of December was enough to put us ahead of snowfall totals from last year.

So far, we have seen 22.4 inches of snow. In a typical year, we’ve only averaged about 15 inches so far. So, we’re ahead of schedule.

Most of that snow fell in the last major storm, which brought the December monthly snowfall total over a foot higher than normal. Rocky’s Ace Hardware said that early-December dumping really got peoples’ attention.

“Absolutely, yeah it was a madhouse in here,” said Joe Ovelheiro, manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware. “We really had a good turnout for snow shovel sales and ice melter.”

Last year, we saw much less snow than normal with just 38.5 inches. We had an El Nino, which is a warming of water in the Pacific Ocean that can lead to more mild winters here. This year, we do not have that extra warming, so we are seeing more snow.

In any given season, we average around 50 inches of snow total.