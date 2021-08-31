Early detection of an unhealthy tree can help prevent severe damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Don’t wait until the day before the next stormy weather to find out if your trees can stand the strain.

Springfield City Forester Alex Sherman offers advise to residents after the remnants of Tropical Storm Henri passed through the Pioneer Valley, “The best time to inspect your trees is on a beautiful sunny day like this. Unfortunately, not the day before the storm or just before the storm hits. You may want to have it inspected on a semi regular basis. Annually is the way to go.”

Signs that a tree in your yard is not healthy can be falling limbs or branches continuously, having no leaves in the summer, holes in the tree, or sawdust at the base of the tree.

The city forester does not encourage people to cut down their trees based on a suspicion they might be in poor shape. It is recommended to first consult with an arborist. They will be able to provide you with the best next step to take.