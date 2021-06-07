Early dismissals in several local school districts due to heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A number of schools across Massachusetts will be dismissing students early Monday, due to extreme heat, and that includes some of the largest districts in western Massachusetts.

Springfield is among the districts letting students out early. Students will begin the day at their normal time and both breakfast and lunch will be served, but high school and alternative school students will be let out at 11:05 A.M., middle school students will be dismissed at 11:35 A.M., and elementary school students will be dismissed at 12:10 P.M. There will be no preschool on Monday.

Bus schedules will be adjusted to match those release times, so children will get their normal ride home.

The outdoor commencement ceremony for the High School of Science and Technology scheduled for Monday evening will go on as planned.



Springfield is not the only district that will be dismissing its students early Monday. Chicopee and Holyoke are among many other districts that will let their students return home early. Meanwhile, in Ware, students have the entire day off, due to the extreme heat.