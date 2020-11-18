Early look at Thanksgiving week weather forecast in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Feels like just yesterday it was summer in western Massachusetts, but it’s already fall and the holiday season is upon us. 

For many, Thanksgiving kicks off the holidays. This year will be unlike all others with the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people choosing to have virtual or smaller gatherings this year. Another thing that may feel a bit different?

The weather. 

In a typical year in the Pioneer Valley, the week of Thanksgiving has highs in the mid to upper 40s. While this is an early forecast and exact numbers may change, generally this year the week of Thanksgiving will see highs in the 40s and even into the 50s, which is much warmer than normal. That’ll be the trend across much of the country. 

Right now, there are also a few days with some rain chances, although it’s too early to say whether they’ll be isolated or more widespread. Thanksgiving Day itself looks dry and mild, but rain chances can move around as we get closer to the holiday. 

