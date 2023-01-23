CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While some of us are only receiving freezing rain currently, other parts of western Massachusetts are receiving some snow.
Snowfall Forecast
Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts as of Monday morning:
Franklin County
Rowe: 4″
Monroe: 5″
Northfield: 3″
Montague: 5″
Greenfield: 4.5″
Berkshire County
Clarksburg: 3.5″
North Adams: 3″
Becket: 2″
Williamstown: 5.5″
Pittsfield: 3″
Hampshire County
Plainfield: 3″
Hadley: 3″
