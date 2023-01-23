CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While some of us are only receiving freezing rain currently, other parts of western Massachusetts are receiving some snow.

Snowfall Forecast

Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts as of Monday morning:

Franklin County

Rowe: 4″

Monroe: 5″

Northfield: 3″

Montague: 5″

Greenfield: 4.5″

Berkshire County

Clarksburg: 3.5″

North Adams: 3″

Becket: 2″

Williamstown: 5.5″

Pittsfield: 3″

Hampshire County

Plainfield: 3″

Hadley: 3″

