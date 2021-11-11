Early November snowfall isn’t too uncommon in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We had more nice and sunny weather for Veterans Day Thursday but it isn’t all that uncommon to have snow this time of year. In some past years, we have had some snow by now in the Springfield area.

On average we see about 2.5 inches of snow in the Springfield area during the month of November. Back in 1986 and in 1987 we had snow on November 11th. On average, we see our first snowfall here in western Massachusetts in late November but there have been some years we’ve gotten snow quite a bit earlier.

“I remember just several years ago when it was Halloween and we always have a bunch of people over our house and that Halloween, they canceled Halloween because of the snowstorm, a bad snow storm. So yeah, I do remember that,” said Martha Rickson of Monson.

“Nine, ten years ago when we had the snowstorm in October and I had a group of folks living with me for about a week, so that’s definitely something that’s very memorable,” said Janine Dunlea of Chicopee.

Just last year, some light snow fell across parts of western Massachusetts on October 30th.