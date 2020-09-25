Earth’s Northern Hemisphere experienced record-high summer temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall started Tuesday and we did have a brief period of cooler weather but temperatures have warmed back up.

Globally it was a record warm summer over the Northern Hemisphere.

We had some hot weather here in western Massachusetts this summer with temperatures making it up into the 90s on quite a few days. According to NOAA, the Northern Hemisphere had its warmest June to August period on record at 2.11 degrees above average.

That surpasses the second warmest period set in 2016 and again in 2019. The five warmest June to August periods for the Northern Hemisphere have occurred since 2015.

Year to date, the period from January to August globally was the second warmest on record with the global average temperature of 1.85 degrees above the 20th century average of 57.3 degrees.

After some cooler weather earlier this week, warmer weather has returned and it looks like we could see more above-average temperatures this fall.