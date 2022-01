(WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield are closed Saturday due to the snowstorm.

A news release sent to 22News from Jess Burroughs at Eastfield Mall, the property manager Dave Thompson announced the closure of the Eastfield Mall Saturday due to the storm.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Lisa Wray at Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, Holyoke Mall will be closed Saturday due to the weather. Target will be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.