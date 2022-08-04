EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A cooling center in Easthampton will be open Thursday and Friday due to the heat and humidity.

The Public Safety Complex located at 32 Payson Avenue will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Space is available inside the main lobby and face coverings will be available for individuals who wish to have one. Drinking water will be available to those who use the facility.

Tips during extreme heat situations: