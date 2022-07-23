EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A cooling center in Easthampton will be open this weekend due to the heat and humidity.

The Public Safety Complex located at 32 Payson Avenue will be open to the public 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday. Space is available inside the main lobby and face coverings will be available for individuals who wish to have one. Drinking water will be available to those who use the facility.

Tips during extreme heat situations: