Easthampton residents recall tree falling, taking out power lines

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Damage was widespread in western Massachusetts and close calls were frequent with trees and power lines coming down.

A neighborhood in Easthampton had a large tree topple down and it even took down some power lines.

Residents there said people usually park their cars right where the tree fell but luckily no one did last night.

“I’m sitting on the porch and all of the sudden it just went cracked right down over the wires and then the crews, I was amazed. Once they got over here, how quickly they came in and cut that down and brought it over here,” said Linda Markee of Easthampton.

According to Barnes Airport in Westfield, peak wind gusts reached 62 miles per hour during the storm on Tuesday.