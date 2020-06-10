Easy at-home sunburn remedies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve all experienced it before: the sting of a sunburn. Prevention with sunscreen is the best defense, sometimes they are unavoidable.

Top at-home remedies to relieve the sting:

If your burn is localized to one spot, like the top of your feet, use an ice pack or a bag of frozen fruit or vegetables to relieve the sting — just make sure to wrap it in a towel first before applying to skin. Taking a cool, but not cold, shower can cool the skin down and relieve pain. Just avoid using a loofah or any soaps with exfoliants in it, because that will hurt.

Applying an aloe vera gel eases pain, speeds up the healing process, and provides necessary moisture. Applying honey to a burn is one of the oldest remedies for a sunburn.

Take a bath with cool or lukewarm water with a cup of ground up oatmeal. Pouring one or two cups of vinegar into a bath can help as well. A bath with baking soda or cornstarch also relieves swelling and itching.

A washcloth soaked in cool milk or witch hazel applied to skin can reduce discomfort.

Don’t forget to wear loose clothing to reduce pain, drink water to supply moisture back to the skin, and apply a gentle moisturizer. You can also take a pain reliever.