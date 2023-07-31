FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down near the Foxboro and Mansfield town line Saturday night.

The tornado formed around 8:17 p.m. and went roughly 300 yards, west to east, before ending at 8:18 p.m. The tornado path was about 25 yards in width and winds peaked around 106 miles per hour.

Several areas in Foxboro, Mansfield and Easton saw storm damage. Large trees up to two feet in diameter were snapped at the trunk, caused by violent rotating winds. There was no significant home damage but one chimney was knocked off by a fallen tree.

The National Weather Service says there is a chance the tornado was on the ground for longer than a minute, but surveyors were unable to access the conservation land that the tornado projected towards.

This is the second tornado that has hit Massachusetts in just the last month. On July 16, a EF-0 tornado hit North Brookfield. That tornado had a path of two miles in length and about 250 yards wide and moved at an estimated 80 miles per hour. There were no injuries or damage to homes reported.

The EF scale is a set of wind estimates (not measurements) that are based on damage. Although an EF-1 tornado is considered weak, winds can reach 86 to 110 miles per hour.