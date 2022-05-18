CHARLESTOWN, NH (WWLP) – On Monday, western Massachusetts saw severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds. However, just north in Charlestown, New Hampshire, an EF-1 tornado touched down.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Tuesday that a brief but damaging tornado touched down in North Charlestown Monday afternoon during severe weather. The tornado started as an EF-0 and strengthened to EF-1 with damage to trees and a widened path. The NWS says the tornado was captured on a car dashcam.

The tornado landed around 6:22 p.m. Monday night near the Connecticut River and moved approximately 4.8 miles Northeast with winds reaching up to 90 miles per hour. The tornado ended around 6:28 p.m. No injuries have been reported so far.