Election Day Forecast: Early morning rain, snow showers before a brighter day

(WWLP) – Here’s what to expect for the weather on Election Day as you head to the polls.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Berkshire County from until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Accumulating snow is possible from time to time.

Election Day morning will start off with a mix of rain and snow showers. Some grassy coatings and dustings are possible in the hills with mainly wet roads in the valley. Slightly higher snowfall amounts are possible northwest of the lower Pioneer Valley.

Drier weather should take hold by 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. with brighter skies developing quickly. Election day will be partly to mostly sunny, with a windy morning being replaced by a less windy afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s so make sure you bundle up as you head to the polls in case you’ll be waiting in line outside.

A BIG warming trend is in the works for the rest of the week, and the weekend.