Election Day weather history: Chilly this year, but not the coldest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Whether rain, snow, sun or temperatures in the teens or 60s, Election Day weather doesn’t stop New Englanders from heading to the polls. In recent years, the weather has pretty much cooperated with those hoping to get out and cast their vote.

This year, it heavily depended on where you lived. Areas in the western hills woke up to snow, while for many it was a generally dry day. Rowe and East Hawley woke up to near 5 inches of snow. It was chilly, too. Highs today were in the 40s.

This is one of the cooler Election Days we’ve had since 2000, but not the coldest.

In 2016, the weather was perfect: sunny with highs in the 60s after a cold morning.

In 2012, we saw a broken low temperature record, dropping to 15 degrees that morning. It was cooler in the afternoon in the low 40s, but at least dry. 2008 was dry with mild highs in the 60s. In 2004, it was cooler and cloudy with a trace of rain. 2000 was dry with highs in the mid 50s.