Elevated brush fire risk Monday across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation released a statement highlighting the elevated risk for wildfires Monday afternoon across the tri-state area: Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The elevated risk is due to our area’s drought leaving vegetation very dry, which is fuel for wild and brush fires, and gusty winds with low humidity. All combine to make wildfires easier to ignite and spread.

Open burning is being strongly discouraged.

Many grass and brush fires in Massachusetts start from the improper disposal of smoking materials, like cigarette butts being thrown out of cars, or thrown onto garden mulch, which is extremely flammable. The risk increases on windy days, which can carry the cigarette much farther.

If you see a brush or grass fire, do not assume someone else has reported it. Call 911 immediately.