Elevated fire danger due to gusty winds Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An elevated risk of fires is issued for Thursday due to low humidity and gusty winds across Massachusetts.

Fire weather, as meteorologists call it, is when the weather has been dry for a long time, which means there is a lot of dry vegetation to act as fuel to fires. Also when the humidity is very low, like it has been, and winds are breezy, brush fires can ignite and spread much faster. That fast-spreading makes the fire much harder to contain.

Eastern Hampden County and eastern Hampshire County have an elevated fire weather alert due to the combination of warm afternoon temperatures, relative humidity of 25 to 35 percent, and southwest winds gusting as high as 25MPH.

Thursday will have periods of clouds, and periods of brighter skies with gusty winds from the south. The breezy conditions will help it warm into the mid to upper 60s, which is over 20 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. The forecast for Springfield is 66, and the historical record is 70 degrees set back in 1977.

Thursday night, we’ll be partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower. Lows will be mild in the upper 40s.