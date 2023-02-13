BOSTON (WWLP) – The Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Rebecca Tepper declared on Monday the end of the drought in Massachusetts.

The Commonwealth has seen five months now of normal to above-normal precipitation. Record breaking warmth during the month of January also helped with above-normal rainfall in Massachusetts, which recovered the groundwater, streams and lakes in areas that were still struggling. The Islands, Northeast and Cap Cod Regions were the last areas in the state previously dealing with mild and significant droughts.

“After nine months of Massachusetts regions experiencing drought conditions, I am pleased to declare that every region has returned to normal,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “We thank those who implemented conservation practices at such a critical time and urge residents to remain conscientious of their water use as we continue to experience more extreme and frequent weather events due to the climate crisis.”

All regions of the state are currently ranked as normal conditions. Normal conditions outlined by the Massachusetts Drought Management Plan recommends all water efficiency practices and emergency planning efforts continue at only a local level when needed.

“We appreciate the efforts of both the consumers of water who reduced their demands and our public water systems that are on the frontlines of delivering clean water in sufficient quantities to meet our needs,” said MassDEP Acting Commissioner Gary Moran. “We urge consumers to continue their efforts to reduce water demand and help protect our environment whether there is a declared drought or not.”

State agencies will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the Commonwealth.