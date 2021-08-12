Energy demand “likely” to hit new summer high Thursday

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts appears likely to set a new high for energy demand later on Thursday, and regional planners have issued a call for energy users to try to reduce demand on the grid between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Council on Wednesday indicated it was possible that demand might approach this summer’s current peak of 25.1 gigawatts, which was set June 29. On Thursday, MAPC said that possibility is now likely, with ISO-New England’s forecast peak for Thursday now bumped up to 25.2 gigawatts between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The council’s call for load shedding comes as people and businesses across the state have air conditioners on for prolonged periods and temperatures outside are in the 90s. ISO-New England estimates Thursday’s available capacity at 29.16 gigawatts. Wednesday’s peak load was 23.73 gigawatts, according to the grid operator’s morning report.