Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,482 deaths, 82,182 COVID-19 cases total

ENHANCED RISK: Increasing threat for severe thunderstorms Friday

(WWLP) – The likelihood for dangerous thunderstorms on Friday continues to increase and now is a good time to make sure you’re weather prepared and have a way to receive urgent weather information.

The Storm Prediction Center has put all of western Massachusetts in the “Enhanced Risk” category for severe weather. “Enhanced Risk” is level 3 out of a 5-level severe risk category and it means we can expect numerous severe thunderstorms.

The greatest threat comes from wind damage, but large hail and even an isolated tornado is possible. Frequent lightning could occur with any storm tomorrow and if you hear thunder you’re close enough to a storm to get struck by lightning.

Timing:

  • Near midnight tonight – Friday 8:00 a.m.: Showers and downpours or an isolated storm, most likely non-severe.
  • Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, warm and mostly dry from Friday 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Isolated severe thunderstorms: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Widespread squall line of severe thunderstorms from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The isolated storms often provide the greatest chance for large hail and a tornado, whereas the widespread squall line would be more of a wind and street flooding threat.

Long before the storm risk, some heavy rain comes through tonight into early Friday morning. Once that rain wraps up, we’ll generally enter a fairly dry period with some breaks of sun from mid-morning through mid-afternoon.

Download the 22News Storm Team weather app to see radar and local watches and warnings.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track any changes to timing or potential intensity.

