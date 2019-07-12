Live Radar: Evacuations underway as Barry approaches

1  of  2
by: Wendy Woolfolk, NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – A hurricane warning is in effect as Tropical Storm Barry continues on a collision course with the Louisiana coast.

The storm is threatening to deliver as much as 20 inches of rain and dangerous storm surges throughout the region.

Residents in low-lying parishes are getting out ahead of what could be the first hurricane of the season.

“This is not a normal storm and we have already proven that is to be unpredictable,” says Jefferson Parish President Michael S. Yenni.

Barry will bring more rain to an already water-logged region.

“If Tropical Storm Barry becomes a hurricane, as we fully expect it will, this will be the first time we had a hurricane make landfall in Louisiana while the Mississippi River was at flood stage,” warns Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

The mississippi is already eight feet above normal.  Barry could drive it to its highest level since 1950.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

