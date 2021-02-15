Eversource dispatching crews before ice storm

(WWLP) – More snow, ice and freezing rain, a potential hazard for trees and powerlines.

“If you have ice that has been accumulating on branches and limbs, and can bring a tree down, that’s the number one cause of power outages,” said Priscilla Ress, spokesperson for Eversource Energy.

Ress said Eversource crews have already been dispatched to respond quickly to power outages, “As we track this storm we make sure that we have enough crews, enough supplies, that everyone is ready to go when the storm hits and as it progresses.”

You can prepare for power outages by building an emergency storm kit that includes flashlights, batteries, and a battery-powered radio.

Make sure to have all communication devices charged before a storm hits. If the power goes out, report any down wires and trees to 9-1-1. Make sure to follow all safety guidelines before using a generator for your home.

“It has happened before,” said Brenda Forsell of Agawam. “And we just had to light candles. We don’t have a generator so we are then hoping it’ll come on soon.”

If you have to drive after a storm, watch out for trees and wires on roads and never drive over a downed power line. As the power returns, you should power up your appliances slowly to avoid a power surge.