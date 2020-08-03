Eversource prepared for potential storm damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource will be closely monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias as it makes its way to the western Massachusetts area Tuesday.

According to Eversource, the energy company’s line and tree crews are ready to respond to any damage or outages that Tropical Storm Isaias may bring to the area.

Early Tuesday afternoon the wind won’t be too bad but is expected to increase into Tuesday night. Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour possible.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall over Berkshire County but early estimates show anywhere from two to four inches possible, with isolated amounts as high as six inches.

“With many customers still working remotely during this challenging time, we recognize how important it is to have reliable power. Working under the challenging conditions related to the pandemic, our crews are positioned around the state and ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias. Our team will work around-the-clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible – yet some restorations may take longer as we work to ensure the safety of our employees and customers,” Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Doug Foley said.

Eversource is reminding customers to stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 911. The energy company is also encouraging customers to prepare for severe weather by assembling or restocking a storm kit. Report an outage online or by calling at 877-659-6326.