Eversource prepares to fix damages, outages caused by rain and wind storm

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource has announced it is closely monitoring the powerful rain and wind storm that is expected to impact New England Monday.

Weather Alert: High winds, heavy rain and potential thunderstorms could bring power outages

According to a news release sent to 22News, the energy company’s line and tree crews are ready to fix any damage or outage reports that has been caused by the storm.

“With many customers working remotely and students relying on technology for distance learning during this unprecedented time, we recognize how important it is to have reliable power.

Working under the challenging conditions related to the pandemic, our crews are positioned around the state and ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by Monday’s storm.

Vice President of Electric Operations Doug Foley.

“Our team will work around-the-clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible – yet some restorations may take longer as we work to ensure the safety of our employees and customers,” Foley added.

To report any damage or outage visit eversource.com or call 800-592-2000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

