SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team reports that a Flood Watch will be in effect from Sunday afternoon into Monday night with heavy rain and gusty winds.

As a result, Eversource has been preparing for the possibility of power outages across the region. Response crews have been organizing equipment and trucks in locations where they can respond quickly to an emergency.

“The combination of soaking rain and strong winds can more easily bring down trees and tree limbs onto power lines and equipment causing outages, so we’re taking all necessary actions now to ensure our team is ready to respond,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “We’ll have crews prepositioned at our work centers throughout the state before the storm hits so they can immediately get to any damage locations and restore power as quickly as possible.”

The power company suggests customers take precautions by preparing for an outage by charging electronics, stocking batteries, flashlights, water, non-perishable foods, pet food, prescriptions and other necessities. You should also be prepared to leave your home if flooding becomes a danger. More information on storm preparedness can be found here.

Eversource also reminds people to not go near downed power wires and call 911 to report. Power outages should be reported online at Eversource.com, or by calling 800-592-2000 in Eastern MA and 877-659-6326 in Western MA.