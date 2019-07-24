Eversource working to restore power in Cape Cod after tornado

(WWLP) – Hundreds of Eversource crews are working to restore power to Cape Cod customers who were impacted by Tuesday’s tornado.

According to Eversouce, the company is using its own line and tree crews from New Hampshire, Connecticut, and western Massachusetts to repair damage to its electric system as quickly and safely as possible.

Tuesday’s storm caused extensive damage to trees, utility poles, and power lines.

Eversource is reminding customers to treat any downed wires as though they are live and to report them to the energy company as well as calling 911 right away.

According to the MEMA outage map, over 33,000 customers in the Cape Cod area are still without power.

Chatham Update:#Eversource currently has crews focused on two major circuits in town. These circuits comprise approx 4000 residences. They are working on these areas NOW. — Chatham Police Dept. (@chathampolicema) July 24, 2019

This lineworker is replacing fuses along Rte 134 in Dennis. This is one of the steps in restoring power to Patriot Square, a large shopping center in South Dennis. pic.twitter.com/8fY7ZoI599 — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) July 24, 2019

We’re glad to have restored power to over 10,000 of our customers on Cape Cod overnight last night. There’s more work to be done today and we have hundreds of crews who are ready. pic.twitter.com/6BuNHhYrBq — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) July 24, 2019