Eversource working to restore power in Cape Cod after tornado

(WWLP) – Hundreds of Eversource crews are working to restore power to Cape Cod customers who were impacted by Tuesday’s tornado.
According to Eversouce, the company is using its own line and tree crews from New Hampshire, Connecticut, and western Massachusetts to repair damage to its electric system as quickly and safely as possible.
Tuesday’s storm caused extensive damage to trees, utility poles, and power lines.
Eversource is reminding customers to treat any downed wires as though they are live and to report them to the energy company as well as calling 911 right away.
According to the MEMA outage map, over 33,000 customers in the Cape Cod area are still without power.