Eversource working to restore power throughout Massachusetts after Tropical Storm Isaias

BOSTON (WWLP) – Eversource line, tree, and service crews worked overnight and are still working to restore power to thousands of residents throughout Massachusetts after Tropical Storm Isaias moved through the area Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Eversource crews are addressing the emergency situations by clearing blocked roads, assessing damage and restoring power to customers impacted by the storm.

So far, crews have restored power to more than 32,000 western Massachusetts customers since the storm began yesterday around 11 a.m. A little over 22,000 Eversource customers are still without power Wednesday as a result of the storm. According to Eversource, the company predicts restoration to those customers by midnight, and restoration to customers in the Springfield area by midnight Thursday due to the extensive damage from the storm.

According to the Eversource Outage Map, 19,873 customers are still without power in western Massachusetts.

“The wind was really nuts. We were sitting in the garage we just heard a big crack and then the tree fell down,” Bob Smethurst an Agawam homeowner told 22News.

A tree on Edgewater Road in Agawam came crashing down Tuesday night and brought down power lines and the transformer with it. No one was hurt but neighbors have been without power since Tuesday night.

“Our Department of Public Works was up all night and they are still working 24 hour shifts on the clean up. Anytime there are wires obviously Eversource has to get involved. We can’t touch them, but there are many trees down throughout our community. We got hit hard,” Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli told 22News.

Dealing with exstenive tree damage and downed wires has been a big challenge for Eversource.

“The other challenge is to get the roads clear so we can get to those power lines and get to that electrical equipment. The trees are blocking roads and in some instances hanging off the lines so that has been a real challenge for us at this point,” Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress said.

Crews have also restored power to more than 92,000 eastern Massachusetts customers and nearly 6,000 Eversource customers are still without power. The company expects restoration to those customers by Thursday morning.

“This storm brought incredible damage not just to Massachusetts, but throughout New England and along the entire Eastern Seaboard,” Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Doug Foley said. “In the midst of a sweltering summer and an ongoing pandemic, we know that being without power is an additional source of distress for our customers as they face a string of unprecedented challenges, and our dedicated employees will work around the clock until all of our customers have their power back.”

Most of the damage to Eversource’s electric system was caused by intense winds that brought down trees, branches, and powerlines throughout the state.

Eversource is reminding residents to never go near downed power lines and to call 911 and report them to Eversource. The area around them could be conducting electricity especially if there is a water source nearby so residents should be cautious.