‘Everything was chaos’ Tornado aftermath in Yarmouth shows damaged homes and cars.

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – The storm is over but the damage cleanup is ongoing.

22News sent crews to Cape Cod after an EF-1 tornado touched down around Noon on Tuesday.

An Agawam resident was vacationing in Yarmouth with her family when a tree in their yard broke and grazed their home.

“Everything was chaos with the kids they were scared and everything was going on,” Agawam resident, Becky Crum-Lynch told 22News.

Her family gathered in the center of the home because like many Cape Cod homes, they don’t have a basement.

“It got really dark really quickly everything kind of came on fast,” Crum-Lynch added.

Once the storm was over they saw the tree in the yard.

“I think we were all kind of in shock about the size of the tree and everything coming down,” Crum-Lynch explained.

Crum-Lynch said she tried calling arborist but people weren’t able to get back to her due to the volume of calls in the area.

One man watched his friend’s car get crushed by a tree during the storm.

“I watched the fire, watched the tree blowdown. I was standing watching by myself, it was so scary,” Ran McGrowdei from Jamaica said.

His friend, Orlando, said he’s now waiting to see what his insurance says about the car. He was taking cover inside when the tree fell.

“It was loud, violent, it sounded like everything around you was just going to tear apart,” Orlando told 22News.

22News walked around a neighborhood in Yarmouth where a tree fell on a home and destroyed the chimney and part of the roof.

Thousands are still without power in the Barnstable County area. National grid deployed 500 extra crews to help with restoring power.