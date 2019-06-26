Everything you need to know about proper use of sunscreen

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Summer means more time spent outside, but with the sunny skies, comes a higher risk of sunburn. When it comes to sunburns, it’s all about prevention.

Don’t forget to bring that sunblock with you! But some sunscreens are better than others.

You’ll want to use a broad spectrum sunscreen with a SPF of at least 15. But the FDA says if you have fair skin, you’ll want to grab a bottle with a SPF of 30 to 50.

But everyone is susceptible to sunburn.

“Everyone is but of course fair-skinned people, um, would be the most susceptible, but anyone if you’re out there long enough you’re going to get red, you’re going to get burned,” Louise Cardellina, a physician assistant with American Family Care, told 22News. “And there are times when it could be severe and see blisters and it would need medical attention.”

You’ll want to first apply sunscreen 15 minutes before you head outside, and don’t forget to reapply sunscreen every few hours and every single time you come out of the water, even if it says it’s waterproof.

Don’t forget the top of your ears and feet, which are commonly missed. For extra protection, try a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and staying in the shade under an umbrella.

If you do get burned, try a pain reliever for discomfort, cool packs, and an aloe-based cream or gel.