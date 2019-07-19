Excessive Heat Warning for the weekend

(WWLP) – An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties through Sunday evening.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for Berkshire County.

The combination of actual air temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 hundred degrees and high humidity, will make it feel like it’s well over 100 degrees especially Saturday afternoon.

HEAT INDEX VALUES…From 90 to 100 Friday, and from 100 to 112

Saturday and Sunday. This will be due to temperatures in the 90s

Friday and 96 to 102 Saturday and Sunday, and dew points in the low to mid-70s.

TIMING…Through Sunday evening, however the very

worst of the heat will occur Saturday and Sunday.

TEMPERATURE…Actual air temperatures will reach the upper 80s

to lower 90s today, increasing to 96 to 102 degrees both

Saturday and Sunday. It will not cool off much overnight, with lows in most areas only dropping to the mid-70s to near 80.

IMPACTS…The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during

outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

