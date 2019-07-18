Excessive Heat Watch for Saturday

(WWLP) – After a cool day Thursday that is all about to change as temperatures warm back up into the 90s Friday and over the weekend.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

The combination of actual air temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 hundred degrees and high humidity, will make it feel like it’s well over 100 degrees Saturday afternoon.

HEAT INDEX VALUES: Up to 107 due to temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, and dewpoints in the low to mid 70s.

TIMING: From 11 AM Saturday to 9 p.m. Saturday night.

IMPACTS: The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

As we get closer to Saturday the National Weather Service will either issue a heat advisory or and Excessive Heat Warning.