Excessive Heat Watch / Heat Advisory for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An Excessive Heat Watch is issued for western Massachusetts from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., as well as a Heat Advisory from noon until 8:00 p.m. for dangerously hot conditions with heat index values possibly up to 105 degrees.

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check up on relatives and neighbors

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. During hot weather car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Excessive Heat Watch

An excessive heat watch is issued anytime heat indices, or feels-like temperatures are forecast to reach near 105 degrees. The heat index is the combination of the high heat and humidity. So highs in the mid to upper 90s, combining with high levels of humidity, it will feel close to the low 100s. That is usually issued the day before heat indices are expected to reach that high.

Heat Advisory

However, the day of, this will be upgraded to a heat advisory if the heat index is forecast to reach between 100 and 104 degrees. If the heat index is forecast to reach over 105 degrees, then an excessive heat warning will be issued the day of.