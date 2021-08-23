Excessive rain makes driving tough for local drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The rain is moving out of our area, but it’s been a wet evening. Showers continued all throughout western Massachusetts Monday.

While it wasn’t downpouring in downtown Springfield, the rain was steady. It was quiet in that area, many people choosing to stay home and out of the rain. The rain also created tough driving conditions. Puddles were all over roads, some of them a few inches deep.

Water was being kicked up by tires, creating low visibility for drivers. Remember to take it slow in these conditions and give yourself plenty of time to stop.