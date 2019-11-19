Expect morning rain and snow mix, accumulation in the hills

Breaking News
(WWLP) – A mix of rain and snow could impact your morning commute.

If you plan on traveling to the western hills, prepare for a changeover to wet snow with a coating-2 inches of accumulation possible. In the lower Pioneer Valley, there may be a few wet flakes, but most of us will just deal with leftover rain showers.

The wintry mix is expected to end from 8-10 am from south to north.

Temperatures will be pushing into the low 40s and mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Prepare for at least a 10-degree temperature drop tonight.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Berkshire County, until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday for spotty freezing rain this morning, followed by the risk for more freezing rain later tonight mixing with sleet and snow into Tuesday morning.

